PHOTOS: Severe weather brings hail to Central Texas

Severe weather has brought some hail down in Central Texas.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for most of Central Texas on Tuesday, April 9.

Viewers sent in photos and videos of hail from across the area, including in North Austin, Manor, and all the way to San Saba County.

Chris Moehring sent these photos in from North Austin.

He even compared the hail to a golf ball.

Chase Von Ach sent photos in from North Austin, showing hail chunks covering an outdoor couch. Hailstones filled the couch and littered the deck.

Von Ach also sent in a video of the hail falling.

In San Saba County, hail fell across the ground, as seen in this photo from Alesa Sargent.

Kristy Reyna submitted this photo of hail falling in Manor.

Hail fell in Bastrop County too, as seen in this video by Raven Y, who reported seeing pea to golf ball-sized hail.

Clint Wright shared this video of hail falling in Bee Cave.

Hail seen in Elgin from Johnny Ray Smith

Hail seen in Marble Falls from Quentin Rudzik