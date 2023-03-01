Expand / Collapse search

Severe storms possible Thursday; all of Central Texas under slight risk

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:37PM
All of Central Texas is under at least a slight risk (Level 2) of severe storms on Thursday. There's an enhanced risk (Level 3) for our northern counties. Damaging winds, small hail and lightning are main threats at this point. Zack Shields has details.

AUSTIN, Texas - High temperatures in Austin continue to push into the upper 80s as March begins.

Residents can expect a cooler morning with some clouds, light fog, and rain before the sun and southerly winds force temperatures back up the scale in the afternoon.

Wind gusts could reach 15 to 25 mph.

Chances of rain, storms, and severe weather will increase late Thursday as the next Western Low is heading closer and closer to Texas.

Sunny, cooler, and drier times are in store for the weekend after the storms pass.

