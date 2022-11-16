Sunshine returns today, another cold front coming

The sunshine returns today but the chilly streak rolls on.

Highs will stay in the 50s for the 5th straight day. We should be in the 70s this time of year. Winter in November continues.

The clouds will be back tonight along with a few sprinkles and lows will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Here comes another strong cold front just in time for the weekend keeping highs 20 to 25 degrees below average.

The rain chances are looking a little better with the front.

