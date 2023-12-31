'Super fog' possible overnight in Austin: NWS

If you plan on traveling tonight as we ring in 2024, the National Weather Service and ATCEMS say to be alert and careful on the roads due to dense fog.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued as of 3 a.m. Dec. 31 for south central Texas, including Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties.

NWS says there is a potential for dense fog near and east of the I-35 corridor between midnight and 6 a.m. Jan. 1. Drivers can expect reduced visibility in these areas of a quarter mile or less.

If you encounter dense fog while driving, you should slow down, use low beam headlights and leave extra space between you and other vehicles.

READ MORE

The agency is also warning residents about the possibility of "super fog", which is created when condensed water vapor combines with a mixture of moisture and smoke, including smoke from firework displays. This "super fog" can drastically reduce visibility in isolated spots.

ATCEMS is also encouraging drivers to be safe on the roads tonight, noting that in 2019, heavy, dense fog had caused a pile-up involving almost three dozen vehicles on SH 130 near the Harold Green Road exit.

No one was killed, but 54 people were hurt and nine were taken to the hospital. There were no life-threatening injuries, but ATCEMS says some injuries were serious.