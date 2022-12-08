Temperatures near record-level again, but 80-degree days won't last

No stopping the warming trend today. Temperatures will be so warm this afternoon we will be flirting with record territory.

Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average all the way through the weekend.

Leave the jacket at home and get ready for more Spring in December.

Morning clouds and drizzle will give way to some sun and a warm gusty wind out of the south. We are tracking a series of Pacific systems.

Will the blocking high give in and let them in so we can see some rain and make it feel more like December?

