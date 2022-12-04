Warm, humid days ahead next week for Central Texas

Happy Sunday!

Today will be cloudy, and we will only warm up to 60. Winds will be light from the north this morning and become southerly this afternoon.

Tomorrow the cloud cover sticks around, but we have some big changes on the horizon.

Get ready for a significant uptick in heat and humidity next week. Keep an eye out for morning fog.

Rain chances increase for the second half of next week.

