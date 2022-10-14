Austin FC to take on Real Salt Lake for first-ever playoff match

History will be made at Q2 Stadium this weekend.

Sunday marks the first ever playoff match for Austin FC and the first professional, major league playoff game in the city of Austin. The Verde and Black will take on Real Salt Lake Sunday at 2 p.m.

If Austin FC defeats Real Salt Lake, they will host the winner of FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United at Q2 Stadium in the next round of the playoffs on Sunday, October 23.

Austin FC finished the regular season in second place in the MLS Western Conference, securing home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs, and the second round as well should they advance.