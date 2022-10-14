Austin FC to feature 2 parvovirus survivors as honorary mascots at first-ever MLS playoff match

Austin FC will be featuring two honorary mascots for its first-ever playoff match this weekend.

Listo and Verde were diagnosed with parvovirus at a different shelter, then treated in Austin Pets Alive's Parvo Puppy ICU and are now ready for adoption, says the shelter.

Listo and Verde will be at Austin FC's first-ever MLS playoff match against Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium Sunday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Listo (Austin Pets Alive)

Austin FC partnered with Austin Pets Alive! in April 2021 to showcase adoptable dogs as honorary mascots at Q2 Stadium in an effort to raise the profile of dog adoption throughout the region.

Austin FC said last year that through this first-of-its-kind partnership, APA! dogs available for adoption will be featured as honorary mascots at each regular-season home match.

So far, 12 honorary mascots from the 2022 season have been adopted, including Dustin, who was featured as FOX 7 Austin's Pet of the Week in September.