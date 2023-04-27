Play Street Museum: New children's museum opens in South Austin

There's a new small-format children's museum in South Austin.

Play Street, located at 5601 Brodie Ln., hopes to encourage imagination and learning through play.

The museum is designed for open exploration which means children can start anywhere they would like and stay and explore the areas that pique their interest.

Play Street offers playtime by reservation on weekdays.

Daily enrichment activities include:

Music Monday

Creation Station Tuesday

Science Giants Wednesday

Practical Life Thursday

Discovery Day Friday

There's also a weekly theme to make every visit a new experience.

There are 5 play sessions every day and each last for 90 minutes with a 30-minute transition that gives staff time to clean, sanitize and reset the museum between play groups.

On Thursdays, they offer ‘Night at the Museum’ from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. They also offer a space for special events and private birthday parties on weekday evenings and weekends. When they're not booked, Play Street offers additional play time on the weekends. Check their website for availability.