Texas Book Festival brings authors and readers together

The annual Texas Book Festival returns to Downtown Austin on Nov. 5 and 6 with nearly 300 national and Texas authors and events for readers of all ages.

The festival started in 1996 with the purpose of bringing authors and readers together.

The free event features renowned authors, panels, book signings, and other activities.

Most events will be held on the State Capitol grounds and along Congress Avenue.

The book festival will feature nationally and critically recognized authors, including Angie Cruz, Omar Epps, Janet Evanovich, Anand Giridharadas, Gabino Iglesias, Jacques Pépin, Margo Price, Rebecca Roanhorse, and more.

It will also feature ticketed author sessions including New York Times bestselling author Nelson DeMille and culinary legend Jacques Pépin at Central Presbyterian Church.

There will also be lots of programming for kids:

Graphix Con features acclaimed middle grade graphic novelists at First United Methodist Church.

Read Me a Story Tent will host authors and illustrators reading stories aloud.

The Next Chapter Tent features notable middle-grade chapter book authors on fun panels.

YA HQ Tent offers panels for older kids including a session with actor, rapper, and author Omar Epps.

Latinx Lit Tent features bilingual storytime in English and Spanish.

Again, this event is free and open to the public, but there are some ticked sessions. For more information, click here.