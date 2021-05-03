Need a $75,000 personal loan? What to know

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

There are only a few lenders that offer $75,000 personal loans. Learn more about your options here. (iStock)

Whether you need to install new appliances in your home, pay for a major event, or cover another personal expense, a personal loan could help.

If you need to borrow a large amount — such as a $75,000 personal loan — it’s important to carefully consider your lender options to find the right loan for you.

Here’s what you need to know before taking out a $75,000 personal loan.

Where to get a $75,000 personal loan

Here are a few of your lender options for getting a $75,000 personal loan:

Online lenders

Online lenders can be one of the more convenient options for getting a large personal loan, as they tend to offer easy applications and fast loan decisions. However, keep in mind that few online lenders offer loans as large as $75,000, so your options might be somewhat limited.

The time to fund for most online loans is typically five business days — though some lenders will fund loans as soon as the same or next business day after approval.

You may be able to find a $75,000 personal loan from one or more of Credible’s personal loan partner lenders.

Banks and credit unions

Personal loans of $75,000 aren’t widely available at credit unions or banks. However, you do have some options. For example, Wells Fargo offers personal loans up to $100,000.

If you have the flexibility to borrow less than $75,000, here are a few banks and credit unions that offer $50,000 personal loans:

Alliant Credit Union

Citibank

Navy Federal Credit Union

TD Bank

How to apply for a $75,000 personal loan

If you’re ready to apply for a $75,000 personal loan, follow these four steps:

Check your credit. You’ll typically need very good credit to qualify for a loan as large as $75,000. Because of this, it’s a good idea to check your credit before applying to make sure your credit is in as good shape as possible. You can use a site like You’ll typically need very good credit to qualify for a loan as large as $75,000. Because of this, it’s a good idea to check your credit before applying to make sure your credit is in as good shape as possible. You can use a site like AnnualCreditReport.com to review your credit reports for free. If you find any errors, dispute them with the appropriate credit bureaus to potentially boost your credit. Compare lenders and pick a loan option. Before you apply for a personal loan , be sure to compare as many lenders as you can to find the right loan for your needs. Consider not only interest rates, but also repayment terms and any fees the lender may charge. After weighing your options, choose the loan you like best. Fill out the application. Once you’ve picked a lender, you’ll need to complete a full application. The lender might also ask you to submit required Once you’ve picked a lender, you’ll need to complete a full application. The lender might also ask you to submit required loan application documents , such as tax returns or pay stubs. Get your funds. If you’re approved, the lender will have you sign so you can get your money. The time to fund for personal loans is usually one week or less — though some lenders fund loans as soon as the same or next business day after approval.

Before you take out a personal loan, remember to consider as many lenders as possible to find a loan that works for you. Credible makes this easy — you can compare your prequalified rates from multiple lenders in two minutes.

How much will you pay for a $75,000 personal loan?

How much you’ll pay for a $75,000 loan mostly depends on your credit and the repayment term you choose, as these will both play a role in determining your interest rate. In general, the better your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll get.

For example, here’s how credit scores affected the average personal loan interest rates for borrowers who prequalified for a five-year personal loan through Credible in March 2021:

720 to 779: Borrowers with a credit score in this range were offered an average 14.39% APR on five-year loans. If you took out a $75,000 personal loan with this rate and term, you’d have a $1,760 monthly payment and a total repayment cost of $105,619.

640 to 679: Borrowers with these scores received an average 22.93% APR on loans with a five-year term. If you took out a $75,000 personal loan with this rate and term, you’d have a $2,111 monthly payment with an overall loan cost of $126,676.

600 to 639: In this credit score range, borrowers were offered an average 26.92% APR. If you took out a $75,000 personal loan with this rate and term, you’d pay $2,287 each month and would end up with an overall cost of $137,193.

As you can see, your credit score plays a major role in determining your interest rate and overall loan cost. If you decide to take out a personal loan, be sure to consider how much it will cost you so you can prepare for any added expenses. You can use Credible’s personal loan calculator to see how different interest rates and loan terms will affect your monthly payment and overall cost.

What credit score do you need for a $75,000 personal loan?

Generally, you need a credit score of at least 620 to qualify for a personal loan. However, if you’re looking to borrow as much as $75,000, you’ll likely need very good to excellent credit — usually meaning a score of 740 or higher. Having this kind of credit score shows the lender that you’re less likely to default on the loan, which gives you a better chance of getting approved.

If you have less-than-perfect credit, it could be a good idea to spend some time improving your credit before you apply for a personal loan. A few ways to potentially boost your credit include:

Making on-time payments: This can add to your overall positive payment history

Paying down credit card balances: This might improve your credit utilization

Avoiding new loans: This could increase your credit usage and raise your debt-to-income ratio

Before you apply for a personal loan, it’s a good idea to do your research and compare eligibility requirements from various lenders. This way, you see if your credit meets the mark — or if you should build it up first.

If you’re ready to apply, remember to consider your loan options from as many lenders as you can to find the right loan for you. Credible makes this easy — you can compare your prequalified rates from multiple lenders in two minutes.

Alternatives to a $75k personal loan

A personal loan isn’t your only option for borrowing $75,000. If you’re a homeowner, here are a few other alternatives to consider: