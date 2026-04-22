1 dead as San Antonio flooding prompts dozens of high water calls

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The Brief San Antonio officials said a man believed to be homeless died after rescuers lost sight of him in rising floodwaters Tuesday morning. San Antonio Fire responded to 26 calls for high water investigations and rescues between Monday and Tuesday morning. 4.42 inches of rain was recorded at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday, which was the third-highest amount for a single April day on record.



A man believed to be homeless died after rescuers lost sight of him amid rising floodwaters along Salado Creek in San Antonio, officials said.

San Antonio police said officers responded to J Street around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to a man calling for help, clinging to a tree limb in Salado Creek.

Officers said while waiting for firefighters to arrive to assist with the rescue, they could no longer hear the man. His body was later recovered by firefighters, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said no other injuries have been reported.

San Antonio Fire responds to dozens of high water calls amid flooding

San Antonio Fire spokesperson Joe Arrington said the agency responded to 26 calls for high water investigations and rescues between Monday and Tuesday morning.

A whopping 4.42 inches of rain was recorded at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday, which was the third-highest amount for a single April day on record.

Arrington said only one of those calls required a rescue when two people were pulled from a vehicle off Pinn Road by a ladder truck. The other calls, he said, were mostly crews assisting people with stalled vehicles in high water.

Calls for service were scattered across the city and not isolated to any one area, officials said.

Three students rescued in Cibolo

The Cibolo Fire Department also responded to a high water rescue Monday.

Officials said three students were trapped by rising waters near FM 1103 and Buffalo Crossing. The students were rescued by a ladder truck.

No injuries were reported.