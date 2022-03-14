2 armed suspects in stolen vehicle arrested, sheriff's office says
JARRELL, Texas - Two armed suspects were arrested in a stolen vehicle in Jarrell. The suspects reportedly led deputies on a county-wide pursuit before the arrests.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the county-wide vehicle and foot pursuit happened around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 14. Multiple agencies were reportedly involved in the pursuit.
The suspects were tracked and apprehended by K-9 Deputy Kato.
This was an isolated incident, according to the sheriff's office.
No threat to the public exists at this time.
