2 arrested following shots fired call in Northeast Austin

Two people were arrested following a shots fired call in Northeast Austin.

Police said on Oct. 13, around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 7410 Johnny Morris Road near the Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy.

A preliminary investigation indicated the incident did not occur at the school.

CRIME COVERAGE

As a precautionary measure, officers checked multiple areas in and around the school.

Two people were detained in the Greenbelt.

No injuries have been reported, and police said this is an active investigation.