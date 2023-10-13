Police searching for east Austin homicide witness

Austin police are asking the public's help in their search for a witness in a homicide investigation.

Around 3:07 a.m. early Sunday morning, Oct. 8, a woman was found dead in the 2300 block of East Seventh Street near Webberville Road.

The witness was in the area at the time the body of a female was discovered in the roadway.

Police say the witness could be driving a newer-model white Toyota 4Runner with blacked-out wheels. APD provided the stock photo below for reference.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5906, or you may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting ausitncrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available to any information that leads to an arrest.