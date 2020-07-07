2020 Main Street Car Show canceled in Taylor

The 2020 Main Street Car Show in Taylor is canceled.

The city of Taylor and the show's organizational committee announced the decision Tuesday. Taylor's Main Street Car Show, the largest public event in the City, is traditionally held in historic downtown Taylor on the last Saturday of October.

The city called the show "a cherished tradition for both residents and visitors that attracts hundreds of car enthusiasts and thousands of spectators," but says that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Williamson County and in Texas gave them and the organizers pause.

"After discussing the matter, in the interest of public safety and safety and concerns regarding critical planning schedules, they decided it would be best to cancel the 2020 event," the city said in a release.

The city and volunteer organizers had not yet secured sponsors, contracted suppliers, or invest substantial efforts into planning the event and logistics. Almost all car shows and automotive concours in the U.S. and overseas have been decided to cancel events scheduled for this year, according to the city.

"The hugely popular Main Street Car Show was earmarked to bring a bit of positivity, but organizers determined that at this juncture is not worth the risk," says the city. "The show attracts large crowds, making it logistically difficult given today's situation."

The city says organizers look forward to organizing a bigger and better event next year that everyone can enjoy.

The City of Taylor will continue to monitor this ongoing and fluid situation closely with Williamson County and the WCCHD. Updates will be posted here and on social media as they become available.

