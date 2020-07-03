Georgetown updates mask order to require face coverings in public

Everyone age 10 and older are now required to wear face coverings while in public in the city of Georgetown, with some exceptions.

The new requirement is part of updated orders issued July 3 by Mayor Dale Ross which reflect additional restrictions authorized by Gov. Greg Abbott this week.

Abbott's orders also prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people at a time without mayoral approval.

The city's revised order expands on previous requirements for businesses to adapt and post health and safety policies requiring masks whenever social distancing isn't possible. Businesses are still required to adopt these policies by Friday, July 3. The city says those policies can include additional restrictions, such as taking temperatures, at the business's discretion.

The city says its order will stay in place until Williamson County reports a positive test rate of seven percent or lower over a two-week average.

The Georgetown order is similar to those in other Williamson County cities, including Round Rock, Hutto, Taylor, Leander, and Cedar Park.

Face coverings do not substitute for the need to maintain physical distancing. Face coverings, combined with physical distancing, decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19.

While the City will prioritize education, both the State and local orders allow for fines to be assessed for violations. Individuals who believe the orders are being violated by individuals or businesses in Georgetown can report it to the Georgetown Police Department’s non-emergency number: 512-930-3510.

Businesses found in violation, including failure to post a health and safety policy, may be given a citation and fined up to $1,000 per offense. Individuals found in violation will be given a verbal warning upon first offense, and a fine of up to $250 per additional violation.

If a business has a customer who is unwilling to abide by the order, the business can ask the individual to leave. If they refuse to leave, the business can call the police department’s non-emergency number and officers will respond. No one can be jailed for violating mask orders, but if an individual who refused to wear a mask refuses to leave, the individual may be arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

