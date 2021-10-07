Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week seven

By Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK SIX SCORES

Thursday October 7th

Lake Travis  63
Austin High    3

Hutto             12
Round Rock  41

Cedar Park    45
Anderson       13

Dripping Springs 59
Lehman                0

Glenn             31
Connally           0

Northeast       13
Crockett         21
