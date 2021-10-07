2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week seven

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK SIX SCORES

Thursday October 7th

Lake Travis 63

Austin High 3

Hutto 12

Round Rock 41

Cedar Park 45

Anderson 13

Dripping Springs 59

Lehman 0

Glenn 31

Connally 0

Northeast 13

Crockett 21

