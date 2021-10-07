2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week seven
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.
WEEK SIX SCORES
Thursday October 7th
Lake Travis 63
Austin High 3
Hutto 12
Round Rock 41
Cedar Park 45
Anderson 13
Dripping Springs 59
Lehman 0
Glenn 31
Connally 0
Northeast 13
Crockett 21
