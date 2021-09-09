2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week three
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:
THURSDAY, September 9
Anderson 52
Westwood 14
Lehman 30
Austin 38
Glenn 7
Pflugerville 22
Northeast 61
LASA 6
SA Highlands 24
Smithville 38
