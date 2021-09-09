Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week three

By Clif Thornton
Published 
FOX 7 Football Fan Zone
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season: 

THURSDAY, September 9

Anderson 52
Westwood 14

Lehman 30
Austin 38

Glenn 7
Pflugerville 22

Northeast 61
LASA 6

SA Highlands 24
Smithville 38

___
