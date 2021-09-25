Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week five

Published 
FOX 7 Football Fan Zone
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season: 

WEEK FIVE SCORES

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH

Bowie 59
Austin High 0

Westlake 63
Del Valle 6

Liberty Hill 62
Crockett 0

Navarro 13
Northeast 30

LBJ 41
SA Cornerstone 26

Rouse 52
Bastrop 0

East View 47
Elgin 0

Glenn 7
Brenham 23

SA McCollum 21
Dripping Springs 63

Lehman 19
Johnson 52

Cedar Park 49
Georgetown 45

Weiss 38
Hendrickson 21

Manor 31
Leander 29

Franklin 49
Lexington 12

McGregor 14
Rockdale 48

Bartlett 20
Granger 52

Thorndale 55
Moody 0

Thrall 45
Rosebud Lott 54

Robinson 13
Burnet 31

Eastside
John Paul II

Boerne 33
Fredericksburg 17

Geronimo Navarro 27
Giddings 18

Lampasas 41
Gatesville 33

Davenport 41
Lockhart 63

Manor New Tech 0
Bandera 42

Smithville 42
Columbus 40

Taylor 6
Salado 59

SA Alamo Heights 7
Wimberley 0

Three Rivers 7
Blanco 34

Gonzales 25
Jarrell 14

Johnson City
Freer

Lago Vista 43
La Grange 56

Llano
Ballinger

Luling 0
Devine 19

Junction 0
Mason 42

Annapolis Christian
St Stephens

Hyde Park 14
Brentwood 58

MF Faith 72
Holy Trinity 22

RR Concordia 0
SM Academy 76

St. Dominic Savio 7
Northland Christian 48

SM Hill Country
Westbury Christian

St Michaels 21
Regents 49

TSD
Saint Mary's Hall

Veritas 86
Hill Country 38

Wilco 31
Bastrop Tribe 76

___
