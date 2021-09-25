2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week five

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:

WEEK FIVE SCORES

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH



Bowie 59

Austin High 0



Westlake 63

Del Valle 6



Liberty Hill 62

Crockett 0



Navarro 13

Northeast 30



LBJ 41

SA Cornerstone 26



Rouse 52

Bastrop 0



East View 47

Elgin 0



Glenn 7

Brenham 23



SA McCollum 21

Dripping Springs 63



Lehman 19

Johnson 52



Cedar Park 49

Georgetown 45



Weiss 38

Hendrickson 21



Manor 31

Leander 29



Franklin 49

Lexington 12



McGregor 14

Rockdale 48



Bartlett 20

Granger 52



Thorndale 55

Moody 0



Thrall 45

Rosebud Lott 54



Robinson 13

Burnet 31



Eastside

John Paul II



Boerne 33

Fredericksburg 17



Geronimo Navarro 27

Giddings 18



Lampasas 41

Gatesville 33



Davenport 41

Lockhart 63



Manor New Tech 0

Bandera 42



Smithville 42

Columbus 40



Taylor 6

Salado 59



SA Alamo Heights 7

Wimberley 0



Three Rivers 7

Blanco 34



Gonzales 25

Jarrell 14



Johnson City

Freer



Lago Vista 43

La Grange 56



Llano

Ballinger



Luling 0

Devine 19



Junction 0

Mason 42



Annapolis Christian

St Stephens



Hyde Park 14

Brentwood 58



MF Faith 72

Holy Trinity 22



RR Concordia 0

SM Academy 76



St. Dominic Savio 7

Northland Christian 48



SM Hill Country

Westbury Christian



St Michaels 21

Regents 49



TSD

Saint Mary's Hall



Veritas 86

Hill Country 38



Wilco 31

Bastrop Tribe 76

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

