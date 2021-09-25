2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week five
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:
WEEK FIVE SCORES
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH
Bowie 59
Austin High 0
Westlake 63
Del Valle 6
Liberty Hill 62
Crockett 0
Navarro 13
Northeast 30
LBJ 41
SA Cornerstone 26
Rouse 52
Bastrop 0
East View 47
Elgin 0
Glenn 7
Brenham 23
SA McCollum 21
Dripping Springs 63
Lehman 19
Johnson 52
Cedar Park 49
Georgetown 45
Weiss 38
Hendrickson 21
Manor 31
Leander 29
Franklin 49
Lexington 12
McGregor 14
Rockdale 48
Bartlett 20
Granger 52
Thorndale 55
Moody 0
Thrall 45
Rosebud Lott 54
Robinson 13
Burnet 31
Eastside
John Paul II
Boerne 33
Fredericksburg 17
Geronimo Navarro 27
Giddings 18
Lampasas 41
Gatesville 33
Davenport 41
Lockhart 63
Manor New Tech 0
Bandera 42
Smithville 42
Columbus 40
Taylor 6
Salado 59
SA Alamo Heights 7
Wimberley 0
Three Rivers 7
Blanco 34
Gonzales 25
Jarrell 14
Johnson City
Freer
Lago Vista 43
La Grange 56
Llano
Ballinger
Luling 0
Devine 19
Junction 0
Mason 42
Annapolis Christian
St Stephens
Hyde Park 14
Brentwood 58
MF Faith 72
Holy Trinity 22
RR Concordia 0
SM Academy 76
St. Dominic Savio 7
Northland Christian 48
SM Hill Country
Westbury Christian
St Michaels 21
Regents 49
TSD
Saint Mary's Hall
Veritas 86
Hill Country 38
Wilco 31
Bastrop Tribe 76
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Advertisement
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week two
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week one
FOX 7 Austin's 2021-2022 high school football preseason rankings
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter