2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week six

Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:

WEEK SIX SCORES

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

Austin High 18

Akins 20



Anderson 40

Weiss 56



Bastrop 34

Glenn 10



Hutto 45

McNeil 26



Medina 8

St Stephens 57

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

