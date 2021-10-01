2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week six
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:
WEEK SIX SCORES
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th
Austin High 18
Akins 20
Anderson 40
Weiss 56
Bastrop 34
Glenn 10
Hutto 45
McNeil 26
Medina 8
St Stephens 57
___
___
