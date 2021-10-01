Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week six

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season: 

WEEK SIX SCORES

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

Austin High 18
Akins 20

Anderson 40
Weiss 56

Bastrop 34 
Glenn 10

Hutto 45
McNeil 26

Medina 8
St Stephens 57

