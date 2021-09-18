2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week four

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:

CEDAR RIDGE D STIFLES ROUND ROCK IN SURPRISE DISTRICT-OPENING WIN

In a mild upset to open play in District 25-6A, Cedar Ridge's defense never allowed undefeated Round Rock to get on track, holding the state-ranked Dragons scoreless in the first half en route to a 21-13 upset win. Cedar Ridge moves to 3-1 on the season and, more importantly, 1-0 in district play.

VIPERS ROLL IN DISTRICT OPENER AGIANST STONY POINT

District favorite Vandegrift turned a close game at halftime into a blowout, beating Stony Point 56-21 to open play in District 25-6A. The Vipers got two early touchdown passes from quarterback Brayden Buchanan to set the tone.

VISTA RIDGE TAKES CARE OF BUSINESS, TOPS MCNEIL IN DISTRICT OPENER

Vista Ridge got off to a good start in life in district play without graduated stud quarterback Kyle Brown, beating McNeil to open play in District 25-6A, 23-14. Rangers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a touchdown run by Alex Berndlmaier and a Desmonde Thomas touchdown pass to Tian Murray.

LT BOUNCES BACK FROM BLOWOUT LOSS, DOMINATES SAN MARCOS TO OPEN DISTRICT PLAY

After getting blowout by Rockwall in a battle of state-ranked teams last week, Lake Travis was back to their dominant ways to open district play, blowing out San Marcos 45-6. The Cavaliers wasted no time in distancing themselves from the Rattlers, with two touchdown runs from Derrick Johnson and a touchdown run from quarterback Bo Edmunson.

BARRACO SPARKS WIMBERLEY TO BIG ROAD WIN AT FREDERICKSBURG

Juan Almedo Barraco caught three passes for touchdowns, including a 78 yarder on his team's first play from scrimmage, to lead Wimberley to a 30-16 win over Fredericksburg.

THRALL BLASTS JOHNSON CITY FOR ANOTHER BLOWOUT WIN

Thrall continued to rack up blowout wins after a 46-7 win over previously undefeated Johnson City. Quarterback Colter Hill and wide receiver Brad Burlison teamed for an 80-yard touchdown for an early Tigers score, then Tyreke Irvin added a pair of touchdown runs to put Thrall on the road to another dominating win. Thrall has now claimed each of its three wins by an average margin of 31 points per win.

WEEK FOUR SCORES

THURSDAY, September 16

Hutto 44

Westwood 21



LBJ 41

Liberty Hill 34

FRIDAY, September 17

SA Harlandale 33

Lehman 14



Dripping Springs 48

NB Canyon 45



Cedar Ridge 21

Round Rock 13



McNeil 14

Vista Ridge 23



Vandegrift 56

Stony Point 21



Lake Travis 45

San Marcos 6



Johnson 58

SA McCollum 14



Crockett 7

Smithville 78



Wimberley 30

Fredericksburg 16



McCallum 23

Kerrville Tivy 15



La Vernia 14

Taylor 18



Burnet 26

Brownwood 31



Giddings 28

Caldwell 14



LaGrange 37

Lockhart 21



LR-Academy 30

Lago Vista 28



China Spring 47

Lampasas 7



Poteet 48

Manor New Tech 8



Nike Dallas 23

Marble Falls 22



Brookshire Royal 34

Northeast 0



Rockdale 7

Bellville 67



Bartlett 6

Itasca 24



Blanco 18

SA Antonian 28



Flatonia 0

Falls City 36



Florence 10

Goldthwaite 7



Rosebud Lott 24

Granger 31



Johnson City 7

Thrall 46



Marlin 21

Lexington 33



Llano 48

San Saba 18



Luling 13

SA Cole 18



Wall 20

Mason 14



Milano 0

Thorndale 49



Austin Royals

St Stephens



Lutheran

SM Academy



Pasadena FBC

SM Hill Country



Veritas

Bastrop Tribe

SATURDAY, September 18

RR Concordia

McDade

