2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week four
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:
CEDAR RIDGE D STIFLES ROUND ROCK IN SURPRISE DISTRICT-OPENING WIN
In a mild upset to open play in District 25-6A, Cedar Ridge's defense never allowed undefeated Round Rock to get on track, holding the state-ranked Dragons scoreless in the first half en route to a 21-13 upset win. Cedar Ridge moves to 3-1 on the season and, more importantly, 1-0 in district play.
VIPERS ROLL IN DISTRICT OPENER AGIANST STONY POINT
District favorite Vandegrift turned a close game at halftime into a blowout, beating Stony Point 56-21 to open play in District 25-6A. The Vipers got two early touchdown passes from quarterback Brayden Buchanan to set the tone.
VISTA RIDGE TAKES CARE OF BUSINESS, TOPS MCNEIL IN DISTRICT OPENER
Vista Ridge got off to a good start in life in district play without graduated stud quarterback Kyle Brown, beating McNeil to open play in District 25-6A, 23-14. Rangers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a touchdown run by Alex Berndlmaier and a Desmonde Thomas touchdown pass to Tian Murray.
LT BOUNCES BACK FROM BLOWOUT LOSS, DOMINATES SAN MARCOS TO OPEN DISTRICT PLAY
After getting blowout by Rockwall in a battle of state-ranked teams last week, Lake Travis was back to their dominant ways to open district play, blowing out San Marcos 45-6. The Cavaliers wasted no time in distancing themselves from the Rattlers, with two touchdown runs from Derrick Johnson and a touchdown run from quarterback Bo Edmunson.
BARRACO SPARKS WIMBERLEY TO BIG ROAD WIN AT FREDERICKSBURG
Juan Almedo Barraco caught three passes for touchdowns, including a 78 yarder on his team's first play from scrimmage, to lead Wimberley to a 30-16 win over Fredericksburg.
THRALL BLASTS JOHNSON CITY FOR ANOTHER BLOWOUT WIN
Thrall continued to rack up blowout wins after a 46-7 win over previously undefeated Johnson City. Quarterback Colter Hill and wide receiver Brad Burlison teamed for an 80-yard touchdown for an early Tigers score, then Tyreke Irvin added a pair of touchdown runs to put Thrall on the road to another dominating win. Thrall has now claimed each of its three wins by an average margin of 31 points per win.
WEEK FOUR SCORES
THURSDAY, September 16
Hutto 44
Westwood 21
LBJ 41
Liberty Hill 34
FRIDAY, September 17
SA Harlandale 33
Lehman 14
Dripping Springs 48
NB Canyon 45
Cedar Ridge 21
Round Rock 13
McNeil 14
Vista Ridge 23
Vandegrift 56
Stony Point 21
Lake Travis 45
San Marcos 6
Johnson 58
SA McCollum 14
Crockett 7
Smithville 78
Wimberley 30
Fredericksburg 16
McCallum 23
Kerrville Tivy 15
La Vernia 14
Taylor 18
Burnet 26
Brownwood 31
Giddings 28
Caldwell 14
LaGrange 37
Lockhart 21
LR-Academy 30
Lago Vista 28
China Spring 47
Lampasas 7
Poteet 48
Manor New Tech 8
Nike Dallas 23
Marble Falls 22
Brookshire Royal 34
Northeast 0
Rockdale 7
Bellville 67
Bartlett 6
Itasca 24
Blanco 18
SA Antonian 28
Flatonia 0
Falls City 36
Florence 10
Goldthwaite 7
Rosebud Lott 24
Granger 31
Johnson City 7
Thrall 46
Marlin 21
Lexington 33
Llano 48
San Saba 18
Luling 13
SA Cole 18
Wall 20
Mason 14
Milano 0
Thorndale 49
Austin Royals
St Stephens
Lutheran
SM Academy
Pasadena FBC
SM Hill Country
Veritas
Bastrop Tribe
SATURDAY, September 18
RR Concordia
McDade
___
MORE HEADLINES:
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week two
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week one
FOX 7 Austin's 2021-2022 high school football preseason rankings
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement