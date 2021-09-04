Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week two

By Clif Thornton
Published 
FOX 7 Football Fan Zone
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season: 

WESTLAKE BLASTS EULESS TRINITY IN BATTLE OF TOP 10'S

Westlake blasts Euless Trinity in battle of top 10's

The Westlake Chaparrals continue to prove they're worthy of their number one state ranking as if being two-time defending state champions isn't enough.

The Westlake Chaparrals continue to prove they're worthy of their number one state ranking as if being two-time defending state champions isn't enough. 

In one of the most anticipated high school football match-ups in the state of Texas, the top-ranked Chaps rolled over 6th-ranked Euless Trinity, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime on its way to a 34-14 win. 

Clemson-bound quarterback Cade Klubnik lead the way for Westlake, passing for over 300 yards and accounting for three of the Chaps touchdowns.

CAVS CHALK UP ANOTHER DOMINANT WIN IN MARQUEE MATCHUP AT HOME

Cavs chalk up another dominant win in marquee match up at home

It was another high-profile opponent, another solid win for 7th-ranked Lake Travis.

It was another high-profile opponent, another solid win for 7th-ranked Lake Travis. 

Just a week after knocking off a top-ten opponent in Arlington Martin, the Cavaliers turned a close game into a blowout in a 52-20 win over 17th-ranked and traditional powerhouse Converse Judson.

LT linebacker and running back DJ Johnson took no time in showing he could be a force on special teams as well, returning the game's opening kickoff 62 yards, setting up a short drive that ended in the first of Isaac Norris' four touchdowns, a short 4-yard run on 4th down to give the Cavs a 7-0 lead. 

Perhaps the key play in the game came later in the first quarter. With Lake Travis leading 10-7, Johnson fumbled as he was approaching the goal line, but offensive lineman Seth McDaniel hurried to the loose ball, recovering it in the end zone for the Cavaliers'  touchdown and a 17-7 lead.

BOWIE BLOWS OUT STONY POINT TO MOVE TO 2-0

Bowie blows out Stony Point to move to 2-0

Behind back-up quarterback Conner Kenyon, the Bowie Bulldogs continued to make quick work of putting a 2020 season in which they missed the playoffs behind them.

Behind backup quarterback Conner Kenyon, the Bowie Bulldogs continued to make quick work of putting a 2020 season in which they missed the playoffs behind them.

Filling in for an injured Diego Tello, Kenyon threw an early touchdown pass and ran for another as Bowie raced to a 31-0 lead en route to a 38-7 win over Stony Point. 

The Bulldogs defense has given up only one touchdown in each of the team's first two games. Stony Point falls to 1-1 on the season.

BIG NIGHT FOR CP DEFENSE FUELS 1ST WIN UNDER HC QUINTERO

Big night for CP defense fuels 1st win under HC Quintero

New head coach Michael Quintero celebrated his first win as Cedar Park's head coach.

New head coach Michael Quintero celebrated his first win as Cedar Park's head coach. 

He might have also celebrated the return of the T-Wolves "Black Rain" defense as well. 

After being shredded in a 42-7 week one loss to Vandegrift, the Cedar Park defense looked to be itself again on Friday night, scoring the first touchdown of the game and holding Cedar Ridge scoreless in the second half, powering the Timberwolves to a 29-7 win over the 6A Raiders.

UNSTOPPABLE DRIPPING SPRINGS RACES BY RIVAL HAYS, 70-42

Unstoppable Dripping Springs races by rival Hays, 70-42

The Dripping Springs offense will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021 if the first 2 games of the season are any indication.

The Dripping Springs offense will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021 if the first two games of the season are any indication.

Behind another explosive night from running back Preston Alford, the Tigers' offense put on another show on its way to dishing out some long-awaited payback to their arch-rival in a 70-42 victory over Hays.

Dripping Springs picked up where they left off in a 44-26 week one win over Kerrville Tivy. On the Tigers' 2nd play from scrimmage, Alford scored on a 31-yard touchdown run, the first of three early TDs for the senior. The win snapped Dripping Springs' three-game losing streak to Hays.

DUCKS CAN'T KEEP MOMENTUM AFTER ENDING LONG LOSING STREAK IN WEEK 1, LOSING TO ROCKDALE

Ducks can't keep momentum after ending long losing streak in week 1, losing to Rockdale

A week after breaking a 21-game losing streak, it looked like the Taylor Ducks might be poised to start their first winning streak in over two seasons.

A week after breaking a 21-game losing streak, it looked like the Taylor Ducks might be poised to start their first winning streak in over two seasons. 

But after Taylor tied Friday's game with Rockdale on a spectacular touchdown catch and run by Jarvis Anderson, Rockdale scored 30 unanswered points on its way to claiming a 44-20 win over Taylor. 

WEEK TWO SCORES

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND

Cedar Creek 39
Akins 0

Killeen 22
Hendrickson 17

Jarrell 70
Travis 0

Vista Ridge 23
Leander 21

Lockhart 8
Johnson 56

Bastrop Tribe 12
SM Academy 37

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD

Rouse 57
Anderson 54

Austin High 27
Westwood 42

Stony Point 7
Bowie 38

Cedar Ridge 7
Cedar Park 29

Converse Judson 20
Lake Travis 52

Pflugerville 51
McNeil 21

Round Rock 35
Belton 0

Euless Trinity 14
Westlake 34

Manor 29
Bastrop 7

Marble Falls 41
Burnet 9

Regents 55
Connally 0

Del Valle 6
Liberty Hill 62

Hays 42
Dripping Springs 70

Harker Heights 62
East View 7

Elgin 13
Lampasas 56

Georgetown 63
Copperas Cove 39

Killeen Ellison 14
Vandegrift 31

Weiss 49
Glenn 21

Hutto 27
Waco High 13

LASA 30
Manor New Tech 50

LBJ 44
Dallas Episcopal 42

McCallum 24
Lehman 38

Navarro 13
SA McCollum 65

SA South San West
Achieve

Blanco 7
Shiner 41

Gonzales 49
Crockett 8
@House Park

Kerrville Tivy 27
Fredericksburg 44

Columbus 44
Giddings 14

Fischer Canyon Lake 31
La Grange 14

Sonora 12
Llano 35

Rockdale 44
Taylor 27

Smithville 3
Yoakum 27

Cuero 21
Wimberley 3

Bartlett
Menard

Stockdale 26
Flatonia 28

Florence 45
Bangs 14

Ingram Moore 0
Johnson City 55

Teague 0
Lago Vista 28

Thrall 34
Lexington 38

Luling 2
YMLA 6

Comfort 6
Mason 39

Snook 6
Thorndale 31

Bishop Gorman 0
St. Dominic Savio 24

Dallas UME 0
St Stephens 47

Giddings Lone Star
SM Hill Country

Hyde Park 7
SA JFK 55

Living Rock 7
MF Faith 52

McKinney Christian
Brentwood

Medina
Wilco

NBCA
Veritas

Prairie Lea
RR Concordia

RR Christian 0
Waco Vanguard 45

SA Davenport 34
St Michaels 24

Saturday, September 4th

San Marcos
SA Holmes

___
