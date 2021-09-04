2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week two
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:
WESTLAKE BLASTS EULESS TRINITY IN BATTLE OF TOP 10'S
The Westlake Chaparrals continue to prove they're worthy of their number one state ranking as if being two-time defending state champions isn't enough.
In one of the most anticipated high school football match-ups in the state of Texas, the top-ranked Chaps rolled over 6th-ranked Euless Trinity, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime on its way to a 34-14 win.
Clemson-bound quarterback Cade Klubnik lead the way for Westlake, passing for over 300 yards and accounting for three of the Chaps touchdowns.
CAVS CHALK UP ANOTHER DOMINANT WIN IN MARQUEE MATCHUP AT HOME
It was another high-profile opponent, another solid win for 7th-ranked Lake Travis.
Just a week after knocking off a top-ten opponent in Arlington Martin, the Cavaliers turned a close game into a blowout in a 52-20 win over 17th-ranked and traditional powerhouse Converse Judson.
LT linebacker and running back DJ Johnson took no time in showing he could be a force on special teams as well, returning the game's opening kickoff 62 yards, setting up a short drive that ended in the first of Isaac Norris' four touchdowns, a short 4-yard run on 4th down to give the Cavs a 7-0 lead.
Perhaps the key play in the game came later in the first quarter. With Lake Travis leading 10-7, Johnson fumbled as he was approaching the goal line, but offensive lineman Seth McDaniel hurried to the loose ball, recovering it in the end zone for the Cavaliers' touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
BOWIE BLOWS OUT STONY POINT TO MOVE TO 2-0
Behind backup quarterback Conner Kenyon, the Bowie Bulldogs continued to make quick work of putting a 2020 season in which they missed the playoffs behind them.
Filling in for an injured Diego Tello, Kenyon threw an early touchdown pass and ran for another as Bowie raced to a 31-0 lead en route to a 38-7 win over Stony Point.
The Bulldogs defense has given up only one touchdown in each of the team's first two games. Stony Point falls to 1-1 on the season.
BIG NIGHT FOR CP DEFENSE FUELS 1ST WIN UNDER HC QUINTERO
New head coach Michael Quintero celebrated his first win as Cedar Park's head coach.
He might have also celebrated the return of the T-Wolves "Black Rain" defense as well.
After being shredded in a 42-7 week one loss to Vandegrift, the Cedar Park defense looked to be itself again on Friday night, scoring the first touchdown of the game and holding Cedar Ridge scoreless in the second half, powering the Timberwolves to a 29-7 win over the 6A Raiders.
UNSTOPPABLE DRIPPING SPRINGS RACES BY RIVAL HAYS, 70-42
The Dripping Springs offense will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021 if the first two games of the season are any indication.
Behind another explosive night from running back Preston Alford, the Tigers' offense put on another show on its way to dishing out some long-awaited payback to their arch-rival in a 70-42 victory over Hays.
Dripping Springs picked up where they left off in a 44-26 week one win over Kerrville Tivy. On the Tigers' 2nd play from scrimmage, Alford scored on a 31-yard touchdown run, the first of three early TDs for the senior. The win snapped Dripping Springs' three-game losing streak to Hays.
DUCKS CAN'T KEEP MOMENTUM AFTER ENDING LONG LOSING STREAK IN WEEK 1, LOSING TO ROCKDALE
A week after breaking a 21-game losing streak, it looked like the Taylor Ducks might be poised to start their first winning streak in over two seasons.
But after Taylor tied Friday's game with Rockdale on a spectacular touchdown catch and run by Jarvis Anderson, Rockdale scored 30 unanswered points on its way to claiming a 44-20 win over Taylor.
WEEK TWO SCORES
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND
Cedar Creek 39
Akins 0
Killeen 22
Hendrickson 17
Jarrell 70
Travis 0
Vista Ridge 23
Leander 21
Lockhart 8
Johnson 56
Bastrop Tribe 12
SM Academy 37
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD
Rouse 57
Anderson 54
Austin High 27
Westwood 42
Stony Point 7
Bowie 38
Cedar Ridge 7
Cedar Park 29
Converse Judson 20
Lake Travis 52
Pflugerville 51
McNeil 21
Round Rock 35
Belton 0
Euless Trinity 14
Westlake 34
Manor 29
Bastrop 7
Marble Falls 41
Burnet 9
Regents 55
Connally 0
Del Valle 6
Liberty Hill 62
Hays 42
Dripping Springs 70
Harker Heights 62
East View 7
Elgin 13
Lampasas 56
Georgetown 63
Copperas Cove 39
Killeen Ellison 14
Vandegrift 31
Weiss 49
Glenn 21
Hutto 27
Waco High 13
LASA 30
Manor New Tech 50
LBJ 44
Dallas Episcopal 42
McCallum 24
Lehman 38
Navarro 13
SA McCollum 65
SA South San West
Achieve
Blanco 7
Shiner 41
Gonzales 49
Crockett 8
@House Park
Kerrville Tivy 27
Fredericksburg 44
Columbus 44
Giddings 14
Fischer Canyon Lake 31
La Grange 14
Sonora 12
Llano 35
Rockdale 44
Taylor 27
Smithville 3
Yoakum 27
Cuero 21
Wimberley 3
Bartlett
Menard
Stockdale 26
Flatonia 28
Florence 45
Bangs 14
Ingram Moore 0
Johnson City 55
Teague 0
Lago Vista 28
Thrall 34
Lexington 38
Luling 2
YMLA 6
Comfort 6
Mason 39
Snook 6
Thorndale 31
Bishop Gorman 0
St. Dominic Savio 24
Dallas UME 0
St Stephens 47
Giddings Lone Star
SM Hill Country
Hyde Park 7
SA JFK 55
Living Rock 7
MF Faith 52
McKinney Christian
Brentwood
Medina
Wilco
NBCA
Veritas
Prairie Lea
RR Concordia
RR Christian 0
Waco Vanguard 45
SA Davenport 34
St Michaels 24
Saturday, September 4th
San Marcos
SA Holmes
