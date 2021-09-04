2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week two

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:

WESTLAKE BLASTS EULESS TRINITY IN BATTLE OF TOP 10'S

The Westlake Chaparrals continue to prove they're worthy of their number one state ranking as if being two-time defending state champions isn't enough.

In one of the most anticipated high school football match-ups in the state of Texas, the top-ranked Chaps rolled over 6th-ranked Euless Trinity, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime on its way to a 34-14 win.

Clemson-bound quarterback Cade Klubnik lead the way for Westlake, passing for over 300 yards and accounting for three of the Chaps touchdowns.

CAVS CHALK UP ANOTHER DOMINANT WIN IN MARQUEE MATCHUP AT HOME

It was another high-profile opponent, another solid win for 7th-ranked Lake Travis.

Just a week after knocking off a top-ten opponent in Arlington Martin, the Cavaliers turned a close game into a blowout in a 52-20 win over 17th-ranked and traditional powerhouse Converse Judson.

LT linebacker and running back DJ Johnson took no time in showing he could be a force on special teams as well, returning the game's opening kickoff 62 yards, setting up a short drive that ended in the first of Isaac Norris' four touchdowns, a short 4-yard run on 4th down to give the Cavs a 7-0 lead.

Perhaps the key play in the game came later in the first quarter. With Lake Travis leading 10-7, Johnson fumbled as he was approaching the goal line, but offensive lineman Seth McDaniel hurried to the loose ball, recovering it in the end zone for the Cavaliers' touchdown and a 17-7 lead.

BOWIE BLOWS OUT STONY POINT TO MOVE TO 2-0

Behind backup quarterback Conner Kenyon, the Bowie Bulldogs continued to make quick work of putting a 2020 season in which they missed the playoffs behind them.

Filling in for an injured Diego Tello, Kenyon threw an early touchdown pass and ran for another as Bowie raced to a 31-0 lead en route to a 38-7 win over Stony Point.

The Bulldogs defense has given up only one touchdown in each of the team's first two games. Stony Point falls to 1-1 on the season.

BIG NIGHT FOR CP DEFENSE FUELS 1ST WIN UNDER HC QUINTERO

New head coach Michael Quintero celebrated his first win as Cedar Park's head coach.

He might have also celebrated the return of the T-Wolves "Black Rain" defense as well.

After being shredded in a 42-7 week one loss to Vandegrift, the Cedar Park defense looked to be itself again on Friday night, scoring the first touchdown of the game and holding Cedar Ridge scoreless in the second half, powering the Timberwolves to a 29-7 win over the 6A Raiders.

UNSTOPPABLE DRIPPING SPRINGS RACES BY RIVAL HAYS, 70-42

The Dripping Springs offense will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021 if the first two games of the season are any indication.

Behind another explosive night from running back Preston Alford, the Tigers' offense put on another show on its way to dishing out some long-awaited payback to their arch-rival in a 70-42 victory over Hays.

Dripping Springs picked up where they left off in a 44-26 week one win over Kerrville Tivy. On the Tigers' 2nd play from scrimmage, Alford scored on a 31-yard touchdown run, the first of three early TDs for the senior. The win snapped Dripping Springs' three-game losing streak to Hays.

DUCKS CAN'T KEEP MOMENTUM AFTER ENDING LONG LOSING STREAK IN WEEK 1, LOSING TO ROCKDALE

A week after breaking a 21-game losing streak, it looked like the Taylor Ducks might be poised to start their first winning streak in over two seasons.

But after Taylor tied Friday's game with Rockdale on a spectacular touchdown catch and run by Jarvis Anderson, Rockdale scored 30 unanswered points on its way to claiming a 44-20 win over Taylor.

WEEK TWO SCORES

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND



Cedar Creek 39

Akins 0



Killeen 22

Hendrickson 17



Jarrell 70

Travis 0



Vista Ridge 23

Leander 21



Lockhart 8

Johnson 56



Bastrop Tribe 12

SM Academy 37

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD



Rouse 57

Anderson 54



Austin High 27

Westwood 42



Stony Point 7

Bowie 38



Cedar Ridge 7

Cedar Park 29



Converse Judson 20

Lake Travis 52



Pflugerville 51

McNeil 21



Round Rock 35

Belton 0



Euless Trinity 14

Westlake 34



Manor 29

Bastrop 7



Marble Falls 41

Burnet 9



Regents 55

Connally 0



Del Valle 6

Liberty Hill 62



Hays 42

Dripping Springs 70



Harker Heights 62

East View 7



Elgin 13

Lampasas 56



Georgetown 63

Copperas Cove 39



Killeen Ellison 14

Vandegrift 31



Weiss 49

Glenn 21



Hutto 27

Waco High 13



LASA 30

Manor New Tech 50



LBJ 44

Dallas Episcopal 42



McCallum 24

Lehman 38



Navarro 13

SA McCollum 65



SA South San West

Achieve



Blanco 7

Shiner 41



Gonzales 49

Crockett 8

@House Park



Kerrville Tivy 27

Fredericksburg 44



Columbus 44

Giddings 14



Fischer Canyon Lake 31

La Grange 14



Sonora 12

Llano 35



Rockdale 44

Taylor 27



Smithville 3

Yoakum 27



Cuero 21

Wimberley 3



Bartlett

Menard



Stockdale 26

Flatonia 28



Florence 45

Bangs 14



Ingram Moore 0

Johnson City 55



Teague 0

Lago Vista 28



Thrall 34

Lexington 38



Luling 2

YMLA 6



Comfort 6

Mason 39



Snook 6

Thorndale 31



Bishop Gorman 0

St. Dominic Savio 24



Dallas UME 0

St Stephens 47



Giddings Lone Star

SM Hill Country



Hyde Park 7

SA JFK 55



Living Rock 7

MF Faith 52



McKinney Christian

Brentwood



Medina

Wilco



NBCA

Veritas



Prairie Lea

RR Concordia



RR Christian 0

Waco Vanguard 45



SA Davenport 34

St Michaels 24

Saturday, September 4th

San Marcos

SA Holmes

