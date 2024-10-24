2024 Election: What's on ballot in Austin

While all eyes on November 5 are on the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, here in Austin there are a few races people are keeping an eye on.

The City of Austin's mayor and five city council districts are up for the General Election. The mayor's seat along with council districts 2, 4, 6, 7, and 10 will be on the ballot.

Along with city races, there are some Austin ISD items on the ballot as well: Prop. A and single member trustee districts 2, 3, 5, and trustee at-large position 8.

Early voting is already underway. Here's what you need to know.

Below is a look at the candidates and who's running. Click on the candidate's name to get more information.

Austin mayoral candidates:

Austin city council candidates:

District 2:

District 4:

District 6:

District 7:

Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool has reached her term limits.

District 10:

Austin City Council Member Allison Alter has reached her term limits.

Austin ISD Prop A:

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted to put a potential property tax rate increase on the November ballot. The increase would help with the district's budget deficit.

The Voter Approval Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, proposes an 8.3% increase in the tax rate.

For the average homeowner, the increase is roughly a dollar a day, or around $400 annually. If passed, roughly $171 million would be generated, but because of state recapture, the district would get about $41 million.

If it doesn't pass, the Board says there would be $20 million more in cuts.

The current deficit would be reduced to $78 million with VATRE.

VATRE brings in about $550 per student.

Austin ISD Board of Trustee candidates:

Trustee District 2:

Trustee District 3:

Kevin Foster

District 3 Trustee Foster is running unopposed

Trustee District 5:

District 5 Trustee Boswell is running unopposed

Trustee At-Large Position 8: