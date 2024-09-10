2024 presidential debate: Hays and Travis County Republican parties watch together

The brief The Hays and Travis County Republican parties joined forces to watch the debate in Buda on Tuesday.



It was a packed house Tuesday at the GOP watch party to watch the presidential debate at the Pinballz in Buda.

The Hays and Travis County Republican parties joined forces to watch the debate together. Over 100 people came out to support Former President Trump in his first debate against democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Many say the debate will set the scene headed into November.

"Tonight, could make a really big difference in terms of those voters who haven’t made decisions yet or are undecided about where they want to go," said GOP supporter, Janet Koch.

The Travis County GOP says the hard work continues until November, with recruiting and door knocking to gain more support.

The chairwoman of the Hays County Republican Party, Michelle Lopez, says this is a great way for people to come together ahead of November.

"The hope is to have a chance to hear from both of the candidates in the presidential debate and have some opportunities for us to discuss and make some new friends that way we are growing and building our community," said Lopez.

Lopez says Tuesday's debate is important for continuing momentum into early voting, which happens in just a few weeks.