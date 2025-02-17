3 French Bulldogs stolen from Buda home

The Brief Three French Bulldogs were stolen from a Buda home The owner said this is not the first time his dogs have been targeted APD said they are also investigating two separate cases of stolen French Bulldogs



A man says three of his French bulldogs were stolen after thieves broke into his house in Buda.

He said it's not the first time his beloved pets have been targeted.

French Bulldogs stolen from Buda home

Local perspective:

Buda resident Christian Figueroa said his French bulldogs mean so much to him.

"I love my dogs. I mean, they are like my kids," said Figueroa.

He says on Saturday, Feb. 15, his house was broken into. The thieves took nothing except 3 of his 4 French bulldogs.

"One of them walked to the back door and just kicked the door. And they went straight to the garage and took my dog. They went straight for the dogs. That's so low of a person to take somebody's family," said Figueroa.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to Figueroa. He says a year and a half ago he was robbed at gunpoint.

"They're asking me for money, but I didn't have the money, so they took my computer and some shoes that I had, and they took my dog," said Figueroa.

Figueroa says with the help of APD, they were able to locate her and get her home safely. But now one of the dogs who was stolen before was stolen once again, along with two of his other dogs.

"Now, a year and a half later, it's hard for me again. So, at this point I'm hopeless, I don't know if I'll get her back," said Figueroa.

"Now that it's happening again, I'm just like, dang. I woke up to my nightmare again," he added.

And it's made an imprint on Figueroa.

"Now, I fear even taking my dogs out and I love the breed. Everybody loves the breed. Every time they see the breed, they go crazy. Roaming, frenzy, frenzy, reaction I get everywhere," said Figueroa.

Figueroa has reported it to the police.

In the meantime, he set up an email address. If anyone has any information leading to his dogs: findourfrenchiesatx@gmail.com

French Bulldogs stolen in Austin

What they're saying:

Austin police said the pets are valuable.

"Other than being really cute, they do have a high monetary value. If you get a Frenchie from a reputable breeder with papers, they cost about $8,000. If you're doing a Facebook marketplace deal, anywhere from $2,800-3,000," said APD Detective, Det. Gadiel Alas.

RELATED: French Bulldogs stolen in Austin; 1 suspect on the run: APD

Just earlier this month, APD says a suspect showed up to the Walmart on Norwood Park in north Austin in a stolen red corvette, pulled out a gun on some victims, and stole their French bulldog puppy.

Another instance happened on Shady Lane in east Austin. Police say the suspect drove up and demanded the victim give up the French bulldog, but when the victim refused, the suspect shot the victim in the foot and stole the dog.

What you can do:

Animal experts recommend getting your pets microchipped, keeping updated photos of your pets and using the buddy system at night when walking your dog.