3 teens arrested for throwing frozen water bottles at moving cars in Leander

Three teens were arrested in connection with throwing frozen water bottles at moving cars in Leander back in May.

What happened?

The backstory:

Leander police say the incidents happened on May 29 and May 30, from 9-11 p.m. on both nights.

Several teens were reportedly throwing frozen water bottles from multiple different vehicles in different areas of Leander.

Two people were injured after the incident.

Police said on July 10, three teens were arrested.

Dig deeper:

Police say several other incidents were also reported in Georgetown and other parts of Williamson County.

Some of the bottles that were recovered were purchased from a Circle K.

The incident caused damage to many windshields, headlights, and mirrors.