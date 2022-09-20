5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash in East Austin: ATCEMS

Five people were injured following a four-vehicle crash in East Austin Tuesday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Dr.

One adult was declared a trauma alert, and three teenagers have serious injuries, ATCEMS said. Another adult had minor injuries.

All have been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

