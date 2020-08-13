70-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in San Marcos

Officials say a 70-year-old woman was killed in an overnight crash in San Marcos. Maria D. Villegas died in the crash on I-35 southbound at the Blanco River exit.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on August 13 and involved a red 2016 Volvo semi-tractor trailer with a tandem trailer and a white 2009 Dodge Journey.

Villegas was one of the occupants in the Dodge and officials say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Hays County EMS arrived at the scene and administered CPR. EMS transported Villegas to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where attempts to revive her continued but she ultimately died from her injuries.

According to San Marcos police, the Volvo was driving in the far-right lane and the Dodge was coming up from behind. The driver of the Dodge changed lanes to avoid a vehicle approaching it from behind and struck the rear of the Volvo.

Officials have identified as 23-year-old Jose Alberto Garcia as the driver of the Dodge. Garcia was traveling from the Dallas area to the Rio Grande Valley. He was given several citations for not having a driver's license, no insurance, and failure to control speed.

This is the 12th traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.

