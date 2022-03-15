A24's horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' starring Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, premieres at SXSW

A24 premiered yet another film at the SXSW Film Festival on Monday night.

The production company kicked off the festival on Friday, March 11, with the premiere of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ starring Michelle Yeoh. On Monday night, March 14, A24's horror comedy ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ premiered at the Paramount Theatre.

The film seems like a classic slasher on the outside, but is something entirely different on the inside.

A group of 20-somethings plan a hurricane party in a mansion in the middle of nowhere, and things start to take a turn for the worse as the night goes on.

SXSW describes the film as a "fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong."

A young and well-known cast makes up the friend group dealing with the outrageous circumstances.

The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace and more.

The comedic slasher film marks Halina Reijn's third directorial credit, and the cast of the film had nothing but positive things to say about working with her.

On the red carpet premiere, both Reijn and the cast noted how the story sheds light on vanity and the smartphone-addicted era we are currently living in. Cast members also called the story wild, unexpected and surprising- something you don't want to miss.

