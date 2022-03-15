Expand / Collapse search

A24's horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' starring Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, premieres at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas - A24 premiered yet another film at the SXSW Film Festival on Monday night. 

The production company kicked off the festival on Friday, March 11, with the premiere of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ starring Michelle Yeoh. On Monday night, March 14, A24's horror comedy ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ premiered at the Paramount Theatre. 

SXSW 2022: Chase Sui Wonders on her role, cast dynamic in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Chase Sui Wonders hit the red carpet on Monday night for the premiere of A24's horror-comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' directed by Halina Reijn. Wonders tells FOX 7 about her role in the film, and what the dynamic between the castmates was like.

The film seems like a classic slasher on the outside, but is something entirely different on the inside. 

A group of 20-somethings plan a hurricane party in a mansion in the middle of nowhere, and things start to take a turn for the worse as the night goes on. 

SXSW describes the film as a "fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong."

A young and well-known cast makes up the friend group dealing with the outrageous circumstances. 
The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace and more.

SXSW 2022: Maria Bakalova on her 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' character, returning to in-person premieres

Maria Bakalova graced the SXSW red carpet on March 14 for the premiere of the new A24 horror-comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' directed by Halina Reijn. Bakalova spoke with FOX 7 about her character in the film, and how she feels being at SXSW.

The comedic slasher film marks Halina Reijn's third directorial credit, and the cast of the film had nothing but positive things to say about working with her. 

On the red carpet premiere, both Reijn and the cast noted how the story sheds light on vanity and the smartphone-addicted era we are currently living in. Cast members also called the story wild, unexpected and surprising- something you don't want to miss. 

SXSW 2022: Lee Pace on his Texas roots, new horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Lee Pace spoke with FOX 7 about his Texas upbringing and why he's excited to be at SXSW while on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' directed by Halina Reijn.

