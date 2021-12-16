AUS advises travelers to gear up for a busy holiday travel season

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is advising travelers to be prepared for a busy terminal during the upcoming holidays after a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season.

Peak travel is expected from December 17 through January 4. AUS says it's important for travelers to allow for plenty of time for parking, returning a rental car, checking luggage, obtaining a boarding pass, and passing through security.

Those traveling during the morning hours, particularly before 9 a.m., are advised to plan ahead if they will be traveling in the coming weeks. Travelers wanting to park at the airport need to plan ahead as parking options are expected to fill up quickly. To check real-time parking availability before arriving, visit ABIAParking.com.

For travelers being dropped off, both the upper and lower curbsides are recommended to use as they will help ease traffic. For those who use the lower level, there is quick access to escalators and elevators to get upstairs to ticket and security.

All airlines, other than Allegiant and Frontier, are advised to park at the airport's main Barbara Jordan Terminal off of SH 71. Allegiant and Frontier passengers should park at the South Terminal, as those are the two airlines that operate at that specific terminal, which is a separate facility accessed from Burleson Road, between US 183 South and FM 973.

The Transportation Security Administration advises that travelers should arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights, and three hours early for international.

The TSA also recommends that if you are traveling with a gift, leaving it unwrapped is best as it may need to be opened for inspection. Firearms are prohibited in any carry-on luggage and all passenger screening checkpoints. Possession of a firearm may result in arrest. For a full list of banned and permitted items, visit the TSA's website.

Face masks are required for all travelers over the age of two. The face mask requirement has been extended across all transportation networks throughout the country through March 18, 2022.

Security screening checkpoints open at 3:30 a.m.; TSA PreCheck and Clear screening are available at Checkpoints 1 and 2 West. Checkpoint 2 East is a new security checkpoint open during peak travel times near Southwest ticketing for all passengers going through general screening.

A new mobile and desktop-friendly digital map is available at AUS once inside the terminal. It provides information on garage locations, shops, restaurants, and wayfinding options. Restaurant menus and operating hours are also available in the map, and travelers can even order in-airport food deliveries from select concessions. To access the digital map, visit the AUS website or visit AirportMaps.AustinTexas.gov.

