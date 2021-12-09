ABIA one of four North American airports to achieve carbon neutrality

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has recently been recognized as one of four airports in North America to reach carbon neutrality.

Austin-Bergstrom has earned a Level 3+ Accreditation by Airports Council International – North America’s Airport Carbon Accreditation Program.

"AUS plays a critical role in supporting our citywide goals and efforts to combat climate change, especially as we work to cut emissions by 2030, with a goal of achieving net-zero community-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2040," said Gina Fiandaca, Assistant City Manager over the SD23 Mobility Outcome. I applaud AUS’s commitment to combating climate change and for being a leader in environmental stewardship."

Reaching a Level 3+ accreditation means AUS has reduced its emissions as much as possible and successfully offset residual emissions by investing in and implementing projects that reduce carbon dioxide, leading to a fully carbon-neutral airport operation.

These projects include:

A partnership with Austin Energy to generate 1.8 megawatts of renewable solar energy on the airport campus which provides power to the airport and 160 local homes through the Community Solar Program

A partnership with Signature Flight Support to accept the first-ever delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel to AUS earlier this year

Using 100% renewable energy in the Barbara Jordan Terminal through Austin Energy’s GreenChoice Program

Using renewable natural gas to power AUS’s shuttle bus fleet and piloting a renewable natural gas credit sharing program with Clean Energy to aid airport partners in reducing their emissions

Receiving Gold LEED Green Building certifications on several buildings on the airport campus, including the 2019 nine-gate expansion and administration building

Achieving an Austin Energy Green Building 3-star rating on the newest completed airport facility, the Airport Career and Development Center

Purchasing renewable energy and carbon offsets from sustainable sources and promoting The Good Traveler program to AUS passengers

Establishing the AUS Food Rescue Program, which donates unused perishable food from concessions to Keep Austin Fed, and a campus-wide composting and recycling program

Partnering with airlines to support electric-powered airline ground service equipment

To learn more about the airport's environmental initiatives and sustainability program, click here.

