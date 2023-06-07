ACC launches new 8-week class program for associate degrees

Austin Community College students can now earn an entire associate degree through 8-week courses.

Starting this fall, ACC will launch an 8-week pathway for the Associate of Science in Business Administration degree (BUA) at its Northridge Campus in North Austin.

Students will be able to earn the same amount of credit hours while taking fewer classes at one time.

"Even small roadblocks can knock students off course. Life can get in the way of progress. This new program allows students to earn credits faster and reduce those impacts," says ACC provost Dr. Monique Umphrey.

The 8-week class format gives students more flexible options to fit classes into their schedules.

ACC says that research shows students enrolled in 8-week courses tend to complete more semester credit hours on average. Data also indicate increased student persistence, retention, and completion rates when transitioning to 8-week teaching sessions.

ACC also will be offering a full slate of 8-week course options in a variety of programs and degree tracks. While options will be available at multiple campuses and in online formats, the Northridge Campus will be home to 8-week options with the most robust course offerings across all subjects.

Students have access to free tutoring, academic coaching, advising, counseling, technology support, and more. The 8-week courses also allow students access to full-time financial aid benefits as long as they enroll in at least 12 classes over the course of the semester.

Fall registration is now open. The semester begins Monday, August 21.