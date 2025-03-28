Accused fentanyl dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder

article

The Brief An accused fentanyl dealer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder The man is accused of selling fentanyl to a man that later died of an overdose in September 2023 This is the state's first fentanyl-related murder conviction



An accused fentanyl dealer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder.

Officials said the man is accused of selling fentanyl to a man that later died of an overdose in Leander.

The backstory:

Marek Dillard, 40, is accused of killing Remington Allison by way of fentanyl poisoning.

On Sept. 21, 2003, deputies responded to the overdose death of 22-year-old Remington Allison in the 14000 block of Snelling Drive.

Dillard sold the pills to Allison, who was attempting to illegally obtain prescription medication.

According to the arrest affidavit, Allison died one day after his transaction with Dillard.

Police said tests of the counterfeit pills sold to the victim revealed they contained fentanyl.

A murder warrant was issued for Dillard, and he was taken into custody in February 2024.

Dig deeper:

This case is the first instance in which the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has filed a murder charge in connection with a fentanyl-related overdose since the passage of House Bill 6, which became effective Sept. 1, 2023.

The new law allows for murder charges to be filed against individuals who supply fentanyl that results in a fatal overdose, carrying a minimum sentence of 15 years if convicted.