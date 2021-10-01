ACL Festival delays Friday start due to weather, impacts on Zilker Park

Officials with the Austin City Limits Music Festival have delayed the start of the first day of the festival. In a post on social media, ACL Festival says the decision was made due to the inclement weather overnight and impacts to Zilker Park.

The gates will now open at 3 p.m.

The gates were initially scheduled to open at noon. ACL has since released an updated schedule for the day. The earliest shows will now begin at 3:15 p.m.

Around 75,000 people are expected to fill the Great Lawn daily. In order for this year's festival to not become a super-spreader event for COVID-19, safety is top of mind for organizers.

Festival-goers must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours and for those who need a test and haven’t received one yet, options are limited.

According to an Austin Public Health spokesperson, currently, any APH testing site would have a turnaround of about 24 to 48 hours and that could increase if there is a spike in demand. However, for a fee, there are local pharmacies and clinics offering rapid test results in about 15 minutes.

Need a COVID vaccine? You can get one at the ACL Music Festival

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine while you're at ACL this weekend! Or next weekend, whenever you happen to be going. The county announced it will be offering the Pfizer vaccine on both weekends of the festival.

The CDC does not recommend mixing brands of vaccination. Those receiving their second Pfizer dose or the Pfizer booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated.

Anyone who’s 12 and older can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The consent of a parent or guardian is required for ages 12 – 17, and the parent or guardian must be present.

