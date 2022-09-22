Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix

Raising Cane's customers in the Valley got a big surprise at the drive-thru after meeting Rob Schneider, who was busy serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets.

The comedian was at the location on 24th Street and Baseline on Sept. 21 to promote his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip", which opens up in theaters next week.

Schneider said he wanted to get the locals involved because the film has an Arizona connection.

"We shot the whole movie here, I'm a resident now - I'm your neighbor, be nice -and people have been great to us," he said. "This movie is…for Arizonans."

The world premiere of "Daddy Daughter Trip" is on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Harkins Theatre at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Some lucky fans who attend the screening will win free Cane's for an entire year.

More Arizona headlines