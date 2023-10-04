AFD responds to house fire in south Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Austin firefighters on the scene of a house fire in south Austin. (Austin Fire Department)

Austin firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in south Austin.

It started around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Huntingdon Pl.

AFD said the fire was out around 1:45 p.m., but some crews will remain on scene with the fire investigator.

FIRES IN AUSTIN

No injuries were reported. AFD says they are still working to determine the value of the damages.