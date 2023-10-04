AFD responds to house fire in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in south Austin.
It started around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Huntingdon Pl.
AFD said the fire was out around 1:45 p.m., but some crews will remain on scene with the fire investigator.
No injuries were reported. AFD says they are still working to determine the value of the damages.
