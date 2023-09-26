Firefighters battling house fire in South Austin; second structure now involved
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as they fight a fire in South Austin.
The fire started at a home in the 500 block of Fort Drum Drive and has now spread to a second structure.
The fire is burning in a neighborhood northeast of the corner of W Stassney Ln. and S Congress Ave.
Austin Travis County EMS is also on scene, with 2 units and a commander, but so far, they say they haven't treated anyone for injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.