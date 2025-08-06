AG Paxton accuses Beto O'Rourke's org. of illegally funding quorum break

The Brief Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Beto O'Rourke's organization, Powered by People. Paxton claims the group illegally funded the Texas Democratic lawmakers' quorum break. The AG says any lawmaker who took a "Beto Bribe" will be held accountable.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke's organization to determine if they are illegally funding the Democratic quorum break.

Paxton said Wednesday that any "Democrat coward" found to have taken a "Beto Bribe" in an attempt to prevent the mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts will be held accountable.

Paxton investigates Beto's organization

AUSTIN, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign rally at Republic Square on December 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. O’Rourke launched his campaign on November 15, where he announced his run in Expand

What we know:

Powered by People, a Democratic political activist volunteer group started by O'Rourke, has been a top funder of the ongoing quorum break, the Texas Tribune learned from a person involved in the fundraising. The former El Paso congressman, who challenged U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018, launched the organization the following year.

The Tribune's source claimed that Powered by People has covered much of the cost of the quorum break, including airfare, lodging and logistical support. Paxton on Wednesday called this an "illegal financial influence scheme to bribe runaway Democrats."

Paxton expressed concern that bribery laws have been violated by the quorum break, including, but not limited to, those governing campaign or officeholder contributions and expenditures, coercion of a public servant, and abuse of office.

What we don't know:

Neither O'Rourke nor Powered by People had responded to Paxton's statement at the time of publishing.

Specific actions to be taken against the organization if illegality is proven were not included in the release.

What they're saying:

"Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable," said Paxton. "Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it."

Paxton wants Democrat seats vacated

WASHINGTON, DC - ARPIL 26: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters after the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Biden v. Texas case at the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silb Expand

Dig deeper:

Aside from the new developments with Powered by People's alleged involvement, Paxton has already made his intentions to punish Democrats opposing redistricting known.

The attorney general announced on Tuesday that he will seek judicial orders to declare lawmakers who left the state to have vacated their office if they do not return by Friday, Aug. 8. If these orders were to go through, the legislators would lose their seats.

Texas Democrats break quorum

The backstory:

A large number of Texas Democrat lawmakers left the state on Sunday, preventing a quorum being present to take action on a proposal to redraw Texas congressional districts. Since then, President Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, and Paxton have been among the loudest voices calling for their arrests and removal from office if they do not return within the week.

Trump had said his administration expected to pick up five extra Republican seats by redrawing the Texas map.

Critics have questioned the proposal, as it comes six years earlier than Congress mandates redistricting of states. The lines are traditionally redrawn at the beginning of a new decade, as a way to accurately represent the ever-changing geographical distribution of political parties as residents move to and from areas of representation.

The timing of the proposal has led many to claim Republicans want to illegally gerrymander the districts to misrepresent the number of Democrats in the state to pad the Republican representation in Congress ahead of midterm elections.

Advocates for the proposal say Texas is in need of a redrawing regardless of the timing, as there has been a massive growth - especially in the populous areas where the proposed map sees the largest changes - in the years since the last redrawing in 2021.

