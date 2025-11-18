AG Paxton sues Central Texas school districts for refusing to display Ten Commandments in classrooms

The Brief Round Rock ISD & Leander ISD are being sued by TX AG Ken Paxton for refusing to display Ten Commandments in classrooms Senate Bill 10 was signed into law by Gov. Abbott requiring Ten Commandments posters to be displayed in public school classrooms across Texas if they are donated.



Two Central Texas school districts are being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for refusing to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

What they're saying:

A news release from Paxton's office says that Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD, and the members of their respective Board of Trustees, are being sued by Paxton for "openly refusing to comply with Texas law requiring public schools to display donated copies of the Ten Commandments in each classroom."

"These rogue ISD officials and board members blatantly disregarded the will of Texas voters who expect the legal and moral heritage of our state to be displayed in accordance with the law," said Attorney General Paxton in the news release.

"Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD chose to defy a clear statutory mandate, and this lawsuit makes clear that no district may ignore Texas law without consequence," Paxton added.

The backstory:

Senate Bill 10 was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in June. It requires Ten Commandments posters to be displayed in public school classrooms across Texas if they are donated.

The law requires a "durable poster or framed copy" of the Ten Commandments be posted in each classroom. The copies would need to be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall and "in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom."

In July, a lawsuit was filed by 16 families, represented by several groups, and multiple faiths, including the ACLU of Texas.

They say the requirement violates the first amendment's protections for the separation of church and state and the right to free religious exercise.

They argue Senate Bill 10 isn't neutral with respect to religion and say students will be under religious doctrine in a "manner that conflicts with their families’ religious and non-religious beliefs and practices."

Supporters say the Ten Commandments should be displayed, claiming they are foundational to American judicial and educational systems, giving students the full picture of how legal and moral frameworks are developed.

Dig deeper:

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Ten Commandments law in August.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction to block that law from going into effect, which was supposed to happen September 1.

The ruling applied only to the school districts named in the initial lawsuit and some school districts have already started displaying the posters.

In January, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear arguments against the ruling blocking the display.

The full panel of judges on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear both the Texas case and a similar case from Louisiana.