AISD opens up virtual learning for non-AISD students

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas has prompted Austin ISD to bring back virtual learning this fall.

Virtual learning will only be available as an option for those in kindergarten through 6th grade, as children under 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We heard the families, we heard their demands. We know in person learning is optimal, we know that’s the best way to learn we also know that cases are rising here in Austin and there’s no vaccine yet for age groups kindergarten through sixth grade so families are worried and that’s understandable," said AISD communications specialist Eduardo Villa.

Families who are registered with the district are able to sign up their student on the district’s website. "There is a deadline for Thursday, August 5 for families to sign that application and submit it," said Villa.

For those looking to go virtual, the district says they must commit to being virtual the entire entire fall semester, The students also cannot participate in extracurricular activities.

"There’s no limit to the amount of students who can participate in this. We hope to welcome Austin students who wish to do it and to accommodate them," Villa said.

This option isn’t just for AISD families, it’s open to any students K through 6th grade no matter where they are.

"There is a waitlist for those students but of course we know not all neighboring districts are offering a virtual learning option and we know that there are concerns out there so families who may not be with Austin ISD are still welcome to apply," said Villa.

AISD will have an orientation on virtual learning for families on Friday August 13th where they will hand out the supplies needed to go virtual.

