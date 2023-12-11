Former Austin ISD tutor touched teen inappropriately, attempted to groom them: affidavit

A former Austin ISD tutor has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager inappropriately and attempting to groom them with money and clothing, according to court paperwork.

Isaiah Xavier Smith was arrested Dec. 8 for second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact. Smith was employed by Austin ISD as a College Readiness tutor between September and October at Akins High School.

According to the district and court paperwork, on Oct. 25, a student's parent reported to police that she had found her child distraught and crying. The teen told her that while they were alone in a computer lab, Smith had grabbed their genitals twice, once over the clothes and once over the underwear.

The teen reported that Smith had asked them to remain behind with him in the computer lab when Smith dismissed the other students. Court paperwork says police were able to corroborate that the two were alone in the computer lab using surveillance video.

The teen told police they had had contact with Smith only once before and that both times Smith offered to buy the teen shoes and underwear and to give him money, something police noted as "grooming behavior," in the affidavit.

Austin ISD said in a letter to families that when the allegation was first reported in October, the district terminated Smith's access to the school while the investigation was underway.

District leaders are hosting a family meeting in the Akins ECHS Library on Monday, Dec. 11, 6–7 p.m. to listen, share counseling resources and assess the need for additional support.