Alabama vs Texas: Longhorn fans gearing up for big game

Fans are gearing up for Saturday's Texas-Alabama football game.

"It's a little surreal, because spotlight's on us," UT student Dom Cruz said.

He says he's been a Longhorn fan since he was a baby.

"I'm a little nervous because Bama's really good, but I'm going to still bet on Texas because that's where I'm from, that's where I go to school, and that's all I care about," he said.

"This is the first time in a hundred years that Texas and Alabama have met in Austin, Texas," Drew Martin, executive senior associate athletics director for external affairs at UT Austin, said.

Over 100,000 people are expected to be at the sold out game and Flo Rida's postgame concert.

"Make sure that you're in this stadium early, on campus early, we're expecting record crowds, not just inside the stadium but all over campus tomorrow," Martin said.

"I'm worried about not getting into the student section, because they just emailed us saying that not everyone was going to get in, and that you can start lining up at 5:30 in the morning," student Alexandra Tripoli said.

Parking lots open at 5 a.m.

One group of students say they're getting up at 6 a.m., and that's not too early when it's for their team.

"Not for the Longhorns, we'll always be up," Whitney Reid said.

"I was walking to class, and I saw so many Bama people just on campus, and I was like what are you all doing here, get out," Tripoli said.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Fox Big Noon Kickoff live broadcast is happening at Hook 'Em Hangout near the northwest corner of the stadium.

Matt Leinart, along with other guests, will be there, plus music, ticket giveaways, food, and more. You'll be part of the live TV audience.

Fans are hoping the Longhorns will pull through.

"Pretty good, it's exciting... but I don't know, I don't think we'll have quite enough," Matt Smith said.

"I think we have more than enough," Chris Thompson said.

"Longhorns by a thousand," Reid said.

For more game information, click here.