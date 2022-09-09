Alabama vs Texas: Big test for Longhorns as Crimson Tide come to Austin

The eyes of college football will be on Austin as the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide rolls into town to take on the Texas Longhorns.

The 40 Acres will be filled with fans and there will be several pre- and post-game activities.

On Friday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m., join the FOX Tailgate Tour at the corner of 17th and San Jacinto and get the weekend festivities started. It's a block party and pep rally with DJ Mel and the University of Texas cheer and spirit squads. There's free food, drink samples, and prizes.

Saturday, kickoff is at 11 a.m. (CT) and if you can't head out to the game you can watch it on FOX 7 Austin.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in town and there will be a pregame party in the northwest corner of DKR Stadium.

Head out early (the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Pit opens at 5:30 a.m.) and be part of a live TV audience and show your Longhorn love and catch Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Urban Meyer. There'll be celebrity guests, free swag, music, ticket giveaways, and more.

At 7:30 a.m. there will be free Wendy's food at the FOX Big Noon Kickoff as well.

FOX Big Noon Kickoff's LIVE broadcast begins at 9 a.m. (CT).

For a full list of game day events you can go here.