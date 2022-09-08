Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns.

But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.

"So, you know, we go to section 32, it comes up over here, 308 310," said Randy Cohen, CEO of Ticket City.

Just for nosebleed seats, it's about $308-310.

"Things like in the touchdown club in these club seats where there's food and stuff, those are going for $1,100 a ticket, plus service charge. Then you got the club's midfield section 28. Those are going for $1,352, plus service charge," Cohen said.

If you want to see UT Austin take on Alabama this Saturday, it's going to cost you.

"This has been the hottest game in a long time. So tickets have been we've been selling these tickets for two years with people, you know, waiting for this date," said Cohen.

Cohen has owned and operated Ticket City, a ticket reseller, for more than 30 years. He said this game accounts for about half of his company's UT ticket season sales.

"There's about 1,200 seats left on the market right now that we have available," he said.

Heading into Game Day, Cohen and his employees have two coaching tips: Don't get a deal that's too good to be true, and get there as early as you can.

The Longhorns take on Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.