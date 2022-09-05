Texas Longhorns heavy underdogs in game against Alabama

The hype for the Texas and Alabama game has been building for a while.

The game has been sold out since mid-June and now its almost time for those two teams to strap it up.

"One of the biggest mistakes is, ‘This game is going to define us’, maybe…maybe not. I just want our team to play well. It's going to be a great setting for football," said Head Coach Steven Sarkisian.

The Horns will be heavy underdogs in this game.

Texas and Alabama face off Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at Royal-Memorial Stadium.