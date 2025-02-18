Expand / Collapse search

AMBER Alert issued for missing teen girl from Temple

Published  February 18, 2025 4:51pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
Nevaeh Norwood

The Brief

    • An AMBER Alert was issued for 16-year-old Nevaeh Norwood
    • Police said she was last seen on Jan. 20

TEMPLE, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old from Temple.

What we know:

Temple police said they are looking for 16-year-old Nevaeh Norwood. 

She was last seen on Jan. 20, around 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Avenue B.

Norwood is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, and is about 5'3. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and gray pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Temple Police Department 254-298-5500.

The Source: Information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Missing PersonsTemple