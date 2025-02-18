AMBER Alert issued for missing teen girl from Temple

article

The Brief An AMBER Alert was issued for 16-year-old Nevaeh Norwood Police said she was last seen on Jan. 20



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old from Temple.

What we know:

Temple police said they are looking for 16-year-old Nevaeh Norwood.

She was last seen on Jan. 20, around 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Avenue B.

Norwood is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, and is about 5'3. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and gray pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Temple Police Department 254-298-5500.