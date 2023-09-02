State Sen. Paxton, wife of Attorney General Paxton, announces reelection campaign

State Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, announced Saturday that she is seeking reelection for her Senate seat.

This comes three days before the attorney general's impeachment trial is set to begin in the Texas Senate.

Sen. Paxton made the announcement at the Collin County GOP Labor Day Rally; Attorney General Paxton was in attendance.

KEN PAXTON COVERAGE

"I appreciate the outpour of support & I look forward to serving my district for another term!" Sen. Paxton said in a post on X.

Sen. Paxton represents State Senate District 8, an area northeast of Dallas that includes McKinney and Plano.