Ken Paxton speaks at Collin County GOP event ahead of impeachment trial next week

Ken Paxton spoke at an event in Plano Saturday morning, just days before his impeachment trial will get underway in Austin.

The history-making Senate impeachment trial of the suspended Texas attorney general will start on Tuesday. Paxton was impeached earlier this year for alleged bribery, corruption, and abuse of power.

At Saturday’s Collin County Republican Party Labor Day Picnic, Paxton did not discuss his upcoming impeachment trial, citing a gag order.

He touched on several topics, including speaking critically about the Republican controlled House of Representatives that impeached him, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, and claims of voter fraud.

"What I’m saying to you as we’re going forward, we have to take responsibility for our own party for people we elect who sit there and tell us one thing," Paxton said. "Yeah, we’re all about election integrity, that’s just one issue, behind-the-scenes, because Dade Phelan had to make a deal with the Democrats, we’re taking your ability to stop voter fraud away."

At the end of his speech, he called to "clean house."

Paxton was introduced by his wife, Angela, who announced she is running for re-election for Senate District 8. She called him the "love of my life, my best friend." There have also been allegations of an affair against Paxton.

"I have also watched this man fight for me, fight for us as a couple," Angela said. "And you can be very sure that he, if he’s doing that, he’s going to fight for you."

The Collin County Republican Party Labor Day Picnic was a family event with food, drinks, and a playground for children.

There were several other speakers who took the stage, including Collin County Judge Chris Hill and the Collin County sheriff.

Paxton’s political future will be up for debate on the Texas Senate floor starting Tuesday.

Since his impeachment in May, Paxton’s legal team has argued there’s not evidence to remove him from office.

Last month, House impeachment managers released nearly 4,000 pages of records that will be used to prosecute Paxton.

Many of the records are tied to Paxton’s relationship with businessman and donor Nate Paul, and the attempts from top deputies at the time to warn Paxton against helping Paul, who sought help while under FBI investigation.

Paul was indicted in June on federal financial charges.

The rule says two-thirds of the senators who will act as jurors are needed for a vote to convict.

His wife will not have any say in deliberations to convict or acquit her husband, but she will sit on the Senate court of impeachment.

This means, 21, not 20, votes will be needed to convict.