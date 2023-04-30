7 escape from Riverside apartment fire: AFD

Seven people were injured escaping an apartment fire at a Riverside complex.

Austin fire and EMS crews responded to a box alarm just before 8:30 a.m. April 30 in the 1900 block of Willow Creek Drive where the fire had broken out in a first-floor apartment.

AFD says seven occupants escaped the fire and were all injured bailing out of the rear windows. There were no working smoke alarms in the apartment to alert them about the fire.

ATCEMS transported two adults to Dell Seton with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.